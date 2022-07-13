Tour de France 2022: How to Watch the Alpine Stages and Paris Finish

The Tour de France is at its midpoint, with 11 stages complete and 10 more to go before the cyclists cross the finish line in Paris on Sunday, July 24. We have a new leader after a grueling mountain stage on Wednesday: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark took the yellow jersey away from Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia. Pogačar had been the leader for the past week, but now sits in third behind Vingegaard and Romain Bardet of France.

Another mountain stage is set for Thursday in the French Alps, with two more to follow next week on Wednesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 21, in the Pyrenees. These three stages will go a long way in deciding who will take home the yellow jersey upon reaching Champs-Elysées in Paris on Sunday, July 24.

Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Tour de France live without cable.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

When is it?

The Tour de France started on July 1 and ends on Sunday, July 24. Here's the remaining schedule (all times ET):

Friday, July 15

Stage 13: 6:30 a.m. on Peacock, 3 p.m. on USA (tape delayed)

Saturday, July 16

Stage 14: 6 a.m. on Peacock, 8 a.m. on USA

Sunday, July 17

Stage 15: 6:30 a.m. on Peacock, 8 a.m. on USA

Tuesday, July 19

Stage 16: 6 a.m. on Peacock, 8 a.m. on USA

Wednesday, July 20

Stage 17: 7 a.m. on Peacock, 8 a.m. on USA

Thursday, July 21

Stage 18: 7 a.m. on Peacock, 8 a.m. on USA

Friday, July 22

Stage 19: 7 a.m. on Peacock, 8 a.m. on USA

Saturday, July 23

Stage 20: 6:30 a.m. on Peacock, 8 a.m. on NBC

Sunday, July 24

Stage 21: 10 a.m. on Peacock and USA, 2 p.m. on NBC (tape delayed)

How can I watch the tour live on TV?

The Tour de France is broadcast in the US primarily on USA Network with one remaining stage shown on NBC. NBC will also broadcast the final stage on tape delay after the live coverage on USA. You can watch all remaining stages live on NBC's Peacock streaming service.

Peacock offers three tiers: a limited free plan and two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. You need one of the Premium plans to watch the Tour de France. Peacock will show live coverage for each remaining stage and begins its coverage each morning an hour or two before USA's or NBC's broadcast. Read our Peacock review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC and USA Network. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local network affiliates are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes NBC and USA Network. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month package includes NBC and USA Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

FuboTV costs $70 a month and includes NBC and USA Network. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.