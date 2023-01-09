How to Watch, Stream Georgia vs. TCU in the CFP National Championship Today Without Cable

The Georgia Bulldogs are one win away from repeating as college football champions. Standing in their way are the TCU Horned Frogs, who are seeking the second title in the school's history -- the first coming way back in 1938. TCU upset Michigan 51-45 in a wild semifinal game to reach the title game, and Georgia squeaked by Ohio State 42-41 in the other semifinal when the Buckeyes missed a field goal in the final seconds.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU meet SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA for the CFP National Championship tonight, Monday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

How to Stream the CFP National Championship

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the title game with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN.

Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our YouTube TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

FuboTV's basic plan costs $70 a month and includes ESPN. Read our FuboTV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.