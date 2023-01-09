Live: CES 2023 Live Blog Tech Trends of 2023 CES 2023's Wild Highlights Robots of CES Smart Homes at CES Ring Car Cam Netflix 'Kaleidoscope' Guide A Sleep Aid
How to Watch, Stream Georgia vs. TCU in the CFP National Championship Today Without Cable

The Bulldogs and Horned Frogs meet in the championship of the College Football Playoff tonight on ESPN.

Matt Elliott
Eli Blumenthal

The Georgia Bulldogs are one win away from repeating as college football champions. Standing in their way are the TCU Horned Frogs, who are seeking the second title in the school's history -- the first coming way back in 1938. TCU upset Michigan 51-45 in a wild semifinal game to reach the title game, and Georgia squeaked by Ohio State 42-41 in the other semifinal when the Buckeyes missed a field goal in the final seconds.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU meet SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA for the CFP National Championship tonight, Monday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett drops back to pass

Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs take on TCU in college football's national championship game on Monday night.

 Kevin C. Cox/Getty

How to Stream the CFP National Championship

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the title game with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN. 

Sling TV

Carries ESPN for $40 a month

Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN.

Read our Sling TV review.

 

YouTube TV

Carries ESPN for $65 a month

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN.

Read our YouTube TV review.

 

DirecTV Stream

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN.

Read our DirecTV Stream review.

 

FuboTV

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

FuboTV's basic plan costs $70 a month and includes ESPN.

Read our FuboTV review.

 

Hulu with Live TV

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

 

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection.