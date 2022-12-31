How to Watch, Stream Georgia vs. Ohio State in the Peach Bowl Today Without Cable

The Georgia Bulldogs are two games away from repeating as national champions. The champions of the SEC are a perfect 13-0 on the season and have made it look fairly easy, winning every game but one by two scores or more, including a 50-30 dismantling of LSU in the SEC championship game. The Buckeyes were a perfect 11-0 on the year before losing at home to Michigan in their final game of the year. That loss appeared to knock the Buckeyes out of playoff contention, but they were able to sneak into the CFP when TCU and USC lost in their conference championships.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State meet in the 2023 Peach Bowl tonight, Saturday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Michigan and TCU play in the Fiesta Bowl in the other semifinal game earlier in the day on ESPN starting at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET).

How to Stream the Peach Bowl

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Peach Bowl with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection.