How to Watch, Stream Georgia vs. Ohio State in the Peach Bowl Today Without Cable

The Bulldogs and Buckeyes meet in Atlanta on New Year's Eve in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Matt Elliott headshot
Eli Blumenthal headshot
Matt Elliott
Eli Blumenthal
2 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs are two games away from repeating as national champions. The champions of the SEC are a perfect 13-0 on the season and have made it look fairly easy, winning every game but one by two scores or more, including a 50-30 dismantling of LSU in the SEC championship game. The Buckeyes were a perfect 11-0 on the year before losing at home to Michigan in their final game of the year. That loss appeared to knock the Buckeyes out of playoff contention, but they were able to sneak into the CFP when TCU and USC lost in their conference championships.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State meet in the 2023 Peach Bowl tonight, Saturday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Michigan and TCU play in the Fiesta Bowl in the other semifinal game earlier in the day on ESPN starting at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET).

Two Ohio State Buckeyes football players during a game

The Ohio State Buckeyes will have their hands full against Jalen Carter and the Georgia Bulldogs defense tonight in the 2023 Peach Bowl.

 Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

How to Stream the Peach Bowl

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Peach Bowl with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN. 

Sling TV

Carries ESPN for $40 a month

Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN.

Read our Sling TV review.

 

See at Sling TV

YouTube TV

Carries ESPN for $65 a month

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN.

Read our YouTube TV review.

 

See at YouTube TV

DirecTV Stream

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN.

Read our DirecTV Stream review.

 

See at DirecTV Stream

FuboTV

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

FuboTV's basic plan costs $70 a month and includes ESPN.

Read our FuboTV review.

 

See at FuboTV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

 

See at Hulu

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.