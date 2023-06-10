Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
French Open 2023: How to Watch, Stream Swiatek vs. Muchova Women's Final From Anywhere

World No.1 and reigning French Open champion takes on battling Czech star in Roland Garros showdown.

Kevin Lynch
Kevin Lynch is a London-based writer and journalist.
Kevin Lynch
7 min read
Iga Swiatek goes will be hoping to make it back-to-back French Open titles as the world No 1 faces outsider Karolina Muchova in the French Open Women's Final in Paris on Saturday.

The defending champ has been in exemplary from at Roland Garros this year, and is yet to drop a set so far, despite a battling performance from her opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semi-finals.

To lift the trophy once more, Swiatek must see off the challenge of an unexpected finalist in the form of Muchova.

The world No.43 and is making her first appearance in a grand slam final after a surprise win over Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday. The 26-year-old's against-the-odds success so far in Paris is all the more impressive when taking into account that doctors had cast doubt on her career just last year after a succession of injuries that saw her fall out of the top 200.

Despite the gulf in ranking, Muchova has a 5-0 record against opponents ranked in the top three and has also also beaten Swiatek in their only previous meeting, meaning she will likely feel confident in pulling off a shock on Saturday.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

The French Open Women's trophy the Suzanne Lenglen Cup on display

Roland Garros women's Trophy the 'Suzanne Lenglen' cup is seen on display during the "Roland Garros Dans La Ville" launch as part of the 2018 French Open - Day Four, held at Eiffel Tower on May 30, 2018 in Paris, France. 

 Rindoff Petroff/Suu/Getty Images

Swiatek vs. Muchova: When and where?

The French Open Women's Final 2023 takes place at Roland Garros in Paris on Saturday, June 10. The game is set to get underway at 3 p.m. CET local time in France, making it a 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT start in the US and Canada, and a 2 p.m. start in the UK. For tennis fans in Australia, the match is set to get underway at 11 p.m. AEST.

How to watch the Swiatek vs. Muchova match online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at ExpressVPN

Livestream Swiatek vs. Muchova in the US

The French Open women's final is being shown live on NBC and Peacock. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the match on NBC with a live-TV streaming service, however, you'll need to make sure you can get a live feed of NBC in your area. In some markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from NBC and the other local networks.

Peacock

Men's and women's finals for $5 a month

Peacock offers two Premium plans: the ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. You can watch both the men's and women's French Open finals live with either plan. Peacock will also livestream the second men's semifinal and probably the end of the first semifinal between Alcaraz and Djokovic.

Read our Peacock review.

See at Peacock
Sling TV

Carries NBC for $51 a month

NBC is included in Sling TV's $40-a-month Blue package, and you can also add the Tennis Channel for an extra $11 a month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live.

Read our Sling TV review.

See at Sling TV
YouTube TV

Carries NBC and Tennis Channel for $84 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Tennis Channel returned to YouTube TV's lineup starting June 1 as part of the $11-a-month Sports Plus add-on package.

Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV
Carries NBC and Tennis Channel for $86 a month

Fubo costs $75 per month and includes NBC, and you can add Tennis Channel for an additional $11 a month. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Read our FuboTV review.

See at Fubo
DirecTV Stream

Carries NBC and Tennis Channel for $100 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month package includes NBC, but you'll need to spring for the $100-a-month plan if you also want Tennis Channel. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Read our AT&T TV Now review.

See at DirecTV Stream

Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries NBC for $70 a month

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $70 a month and includes NBC. Tennis Channel isn't available. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu Plus Live TV

Livestream Swiatek vs. Muchova in the UK

Tennis fans in the UK will need to subscribe to Eurosport or the streaming service Discovery Plus to watch the women's French Open final live.

Discovery Plus

Carries the French Open in the UK

A subscription to Discovery Plus in the UK costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year.

The service is available on a wide array of devices, and also includes access to all Eurosport TV channels. 

See at Discoveryplus

Livestream Swiatek vs. Muchova in Canada

Canadian tennis fans can watch Saturday's final live online via streaming service TSN Plus. Existing TSN cable subscribers can meanwhile watch at no extra charge using the details of their TV provider.

TSN Plus

Carries French Open tennis

TSN Plus is a new direct-streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year.

See at Tsn

Livestream Swiatek vs. Muchova in Australia for free

The great news for sports fans Down Under is that they can watch Swiatek vs. Muchova and the rest of the French Open without paying a cent, thanks to free-to-air broadcaster Channel 9. That also means you'll be able to watch the women's final live online via its streaming service 9Now. Aussies also have a second option for streaming the action from Roland Garros via pay TV sports network Stan Sport, which is livestreaming every match on every court without ads. 

A subscription costs $10 per month on top of a $10 Stan subscription, however the service is offering  a seven-day free trial.

9Now

Carries French Open Tennis

9Now is compatible with most smart devices. In addition to offering a wide range of sport, the service carries Love Island (UK).

See at 9now.com

Quick tips for streaming the French Open using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming the Women's Final may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.