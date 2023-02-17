Daytona 500 2023: How to Watch NASCAR's Biggest Race With or Without Cable

Get ready to start your engines. Stock car racing's most celebrated event, the Daytona 500, is set to kick off the 2023 NASCAR season this Sunday. Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin is going for yet another victory on Daytona International Speedway's famed 2.5-mile tri-oval track. Drivers Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney will be nipping at his heels, as both are hoping to break through for their first Daytona 500 win.

The Daytona 500 is NASCAR's premier event, despite the fact that the 2023 season includes 23 races and nine playoff contests before the final championship race in November. Joey Logano won his second NASCAR Championship in 2022, but finished 21st at Daytona.

Will another upstart come out of nowhere to win NASCAR's crown jewel, or will a wily veteran claim another milestone victory? Follow all the drama by watching along when the race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT) on Sunday, Feb. 19. Live coverage starts on Fox at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Who won the 2022 Daytona 500?

Last year, 23-year-old rookie Austin Cindric shocked the world by winning the Daytona 500 in just his eighth NASCAR start. He finished the season in 12th place and won the Rookie of the Year award.

How to watch the Daytona 500 without cable

Fox will broadcast the Daytona 500, which you can access with a cable, streaming or satellite TV subscription, or for free with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few, cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas here.

FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app will carry the race, but you will need to log in with a pay TV account. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can livestream it with a live-TV streaming service. Check the services using the links below to see if they include Fox in your area.

Sling TV's $40-a-month Blue plan includes Fox. Sling's packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $75 a month and includes Fox. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $75 Entertainment package includes Fox. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.