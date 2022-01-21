Zelda: Majora's Mask is coming to Nintendo Switch Online in February

Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask is the next Nintendo 64 game coming to Nintendo Switch Online, Nintendo has announced. The classic title will join the service sometime in February.

Once the game goes live, players will be able to access it through the Nintendo 64 - Nintendo Switch Online app, which is available to download exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack members. This premium plan includes all of the features of Nintendo's base online service along with a few additional perks, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise DLC and a library of classic N64 and Sega Genesis games.

Save Termina before it’s met with a terrible fate!



The Legend of #Zelda: Majora's Mask comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members in February! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/WN2Q0Wqc8Q — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 21, 2022

An individual Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack subscription costs $50 per year, while a family plan costs $80. The latter covers up to eight Nintendo accounts across multiple systems.

Majora's Mask will mark the twelfth N64 game available through the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack service. The plan launched back in late October with nine titles, including Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Mario Kart 64. Paper Mario was later added in December, with Banjo-Kazooie following earlier this week.

More N64 games are also on the way. Nintendo has already confirmed it will be adding Pokemon Snap, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, F-Zero X and other titles in the coming months. The company also plans to continue expanding the service's Sega Genesis library.

Another game that all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can download for free is Tetris 99, a battle royale-style spin on the classic puzzler. That title is holding a new Maximus Cup event this weekend featuring a new theme based on Pokemon Legends: Arceus.