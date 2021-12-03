Paper Mario N64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online next week

Nintendo

The original Paper Mario is coming to Nintendo Switch next week. The classic Nintendo 64 game arrives on the Nintendo Switch Online service on Dec. 10.

Switch owners can access the game through the Nintendo 64 - Nintendo Switch Online app, which is available through the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack plan. This premium tier also grants subscribers access to a library of classic Sega Genesis games, as well as Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise DLC.

Adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom to save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches as a paper-thin version of Mario!



An individual Switch Online plus Expansion Pack subscription costs $50 per year, while a family plan -- which covers up to eight Nintendo accounts across multiple systems -- costs $80.

Paper Mario is the first additional game to be added to Switch Online's N64 library since the Expansion Pack plan debuted in late October. The library launched with nine classic games, including Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Star Fox 64 and Mario Kart 64.

More N64 games are also on the way. Nintendo has previously confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, F-Zero X, Pokemon Snap, Banjo-Kazooie and other titles will be added to the library in the future. Additional Sega Genesis games are also planned.