Banjo-Kazooie is coming to Nintendo Switch Online in January

Nintendo

Banjo-Kazooie is the next Nintendo 64 game coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service. The classic platformer will be added to the catalog in January.

The game will be playable through the Nintendo 64 - Nintendo Switch Online app, which is available to everyone who subscribes to the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack plan. This premium plan includes all the features from the base Switch Online subscription along with a library of classic N64 and Sega Genesis games, plus Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise DLC.

Banjo’s on a mission to rescue his sister from the envious wicked witch Gruntilda!



Foil her selfish plan to snatch the beauty from Tooty in Banjo-Kazooie, available to #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members in January! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/pvPD4aRvwr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 10, 2021

An individual Switch Online plus Expansion Pack subscription costs $50 per year, while a family plan costs $80. The latter covers up to eight Nintendo accounts across multiple systems.

The Switch Online plus Expansion Pack plan launched in October with nine games, including Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Mario Kart 64. Paper Mario was the first game to be added to the library post-launch, arriving on Dec. 10.

More N64 games are also on the way to the service. Nintendo previously confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, Pokemon Snap, Kirby 64 and other titles will be added to the library in the future. The company has also said that additional Sega Genesis games are planned, as well.

One of the other free games Switch Online subscribers can download is Tetris 99, a battle royale-style spin on the classic puzzler. It is holding a new Maximus Cup event this weekend. All players who can earn at least 100 points before the event ends on Dec. 13 will unlock a new in-game theme based on Mario Party Superstars.