Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting 48 more courses as DLC

Nintendo

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is receiving dozens of additional courses as paid DLC over the next few months.

Nintendo is adding a selection of remastered courses from past games to Mario Kart 8 as part of a "Booster Course Pass," which the company announced during its February Nintendo Direct presentation. There will be six separate waves of content by the end of 2023, each of which will add eight courses for a total of 48 additional tracks.

The remastered courses are drawn from across the entire Mario Kart series, including the Mario Kart Tour mobile game. The first wave is slated to launch on March 18. You can watch the announcement trailer below.

The Booster Course Pass will cost $25 to purchase, but players who have a Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack subscription will be able to access all of the additional courses as they drop at no extra cost.

An individual Switch Online plus Expansion Pack plan costs $50 per year, while a family plan costs $80. In addition to the Mario Kart DLC, subscribers have access to other perks such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise expansion and a library of classic Sega Genesis and N64 games. The latter is adding Zelda: Majora's Mask this month.

The Expansion Pack plan also includes all of the benefits of the base Nintendo Switch Online membership, including its NES and SNES libraries. Both those are receiving updates today adding the cult hit EarthBound games.