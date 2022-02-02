Suicide Squad video game reportedly delayed until 2023

Warner Bros. Games/Rocksteady Studios

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the new video game based on DC Comics' gang of violent anti-heroes, is reportedly being delayed until 2023.

Warner Media and Rocksteady Studios previously stated that the game -- which features Harley Quinn, Boomerang, King Shark and Deadshot taking on Superman and other caped crusaders -- would launch in 2022. But they've had to push back the release because of development challenges and pandemic-related issues, sources told Bloomberg.

Warner Media didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The Rocksteady Studios website still has Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League listed as a 2022 release.

When it does launch, the game is expected to be available for the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Set in the Batman Arkham universe, it sees the villains protecting Metropolis from Brainiac and his cadre of brainwashed heroes.

It's just one of several notable Warner franchise games that have faced delays: Hogwarts Legacy, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Gotham Knights, an online cooperative title starring Robin, Batgirl and Nightwing, were all originally planned for 2021 before being rescheduled to this year.