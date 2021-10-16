New Suicide Squad video game trailer shows how the villains will fight Superman

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

We finally got a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League during DC Fandome 2021 on Saturday, and it's looking to be just as off the wall as James Gunn's recent film. As the next game from Rocksteady Studios, creators of the Batman Arkham series, this follow-up moves away from the Dark Knight and focuses on the ragtag crew of B-tier supervillains who have to save the world -- or else.

First revealed during last year's DC Fandome event, the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League tasks the crew of villains to save the city of Metropolis from the alien invader and recurring villain Brainiac, who has corrupted the Justice League, including Superman. The squad, featuring Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark, are tasked with eliminating the members of the Justice League or die trying.

The DCFandome trailer focused heavily on the backstory of the game, giving some much needed context. In the trailer, we get to see the squad explore a ruined Metropolis while encountering other members of the Justice League, including Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and The Flash -- all of whom have been corrupted by Brainiac. Just like the recent films and comics, Task Force X (unofficially called the Suicide Squad) is headed up by Amanda Waller, a ruthless government agent who cajoles incarcerated supervillains into missions.

Though we don't get to see actual gameplay in the trailer, we got a bunch of fun scenes showing off the banter with each squad member. There's even have a short scene with the recurring Batman villain, The Penguin, who also finds himself trapped in Metropolis. Just like the source material, the ragtag crew will use their pool together their unique talents to pull off some daring objectives. It even gives some B-tier villains such as Captain Boomerang -- who's armed with an array of boomerang-themed gadgets -- his time to shine.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is very much in the vein of the previous Batman Arkham games, but with more focus on cooperative gameplay with other players. We don't have a release date yet for the game, but it will release sometime in 2022 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

Fandome also brought a trailer for Peacemaker, the upcoming HBO Max Suicide Squad spinoff from James Gunn and John Cena. For more on the reveals from DC Fandome, be sure to check back with CNET for the latest reveals.