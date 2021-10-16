New Gotham Knights trailer reveals the sinister Court of Owls

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

The latest trailer for Gotham Knights just made its debut, at DC Fandome 2021, and we got a better look at the villains pulling the strings in Gotham City. In Gotham Knights, the members of the Bat Family deal with the supposed death of Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, Batman. With crime on the rise, Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl and Red Hood continue the fight and work to uncover the truth behind one of Gotham's most mysterious criminal forces: the Court of Owls.

Though the usual developer of the Batman Arkham games is now on the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, WB Montreal is making Gotham Knights; that's the team that created the underrated Batman: Arkham Origins, from 2013. Just like Batman Arkham Knight, Gotham Knights is an open-world action game, but this time it focuses more on the Bat Family and their united efforts to stop Batman's rogue's gallery of villains.

In the new trailer from DC Fandome, we got a deeper look at the larger story of Gotham Knights, which includes the presence of the Court of Owls. As in the comics, the Court of Owls is one of Gotham City's older criminal syndicates, influencing for several generations the elites of the city and their hierarchies. The Court of Owl's vast resources and the army of undead Talon assassins add an element of mystery to Gotham Knights, to complement familiar villains like The Penguin and Mr. Freeze.

On top of the story trailer, we also saw a behind-the-scenes segment with the creators of the game. They talked about many of the influences driving the game's story, including Scott Snyder's run on the Batman comic series during the 2010s, and the title's blend of the mechanics of role-playing and action games. In addition to the familiar Batman Arkham-style combat, you'll also be able to level up your characters and gain new equipment for the heroes, enabling you to face many of the more challenging threats.

Gotham Knights wasn't the only DC video game shown during DC Fandome. We also got to see more of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Currently, Gotham Knights is scheduled for release in 2022 for the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Be sure to check back with CNET for the latest reveals from DC Fandome.