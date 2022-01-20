Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga comes out April 5, gets new trailer

Lucasfilm Games

The long-awaited Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will come out April 5, Lucasfilm Games revealed Thursday. It also got an extended gameplay trailer showcasing levels from all three trilogies and the combat system.

It'll be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The Skywalker Saga was originally announced back in 2019 for a 2020 release, but was delayed multiple times.

The game features more than 300 characters and includes planets, fights and scenes from the nine movies (which you can play through in any order). Unlike the previous Lego Star Wars games, there's open-world planet exploration and the ability to explore space in a ship.

You can even play as Jabba the Hutt or a Gonk droid, and upgrade your characters' abilities along the way. The game includes full voice acting, but a Mumble Mode lets you replace all voices with mumbles like the old Lego Star Wars games.