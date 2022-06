Today on Sony's State of Play, PlayStation unveiled brand new footage for a number of games in its upcoming release slate, including two big hitters: Final Fantasy 16 and an upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake.

But that wasn't all. We got our first solid look at Street Fighter 6 and uh... remember that game about being a cat? That also made an appearance. (It's called Stray.)

Here are all the trailers for today's State of Play.

Eternights

Final Fantasy 16

Horizon Call of the Mountain

No Man's Sky VR

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil Village VR

Rollerdrome

Season

Stray

Street Fighter 6

The Callisto Protocol