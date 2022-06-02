Resident Evil 4 Remake Coming March 2023

Resident Evil 4 will receive the remake treatment as revealed in Thursday's PlayStation State of Play. The short clip revealed the updated graphics for the popular Resident Evil game and the release date of March 24, 2023, for the PS5. It will also have content for Sony's virtual reality hardware, the PSVR2.

Capcom remade the previous three Resident Evil games starting in 2002 with a remake of the first Resident Evil game. It wasn't until 2019 until the remake of Resident Evil 2 was released and then Resident Evil 3 remake came out the following year.

Resident Evil 4 is notable as being the entry in the franchise that changed much of the formula. Gone were the tank-like controls and fixed-camera viewpoints and replaced with more action controls and an over-the-shoulder view, which are both common in modern games. The fourth game in the series also left Racoon City, the fictional city that was ground zero of the zombie outbreak from the first game.

Capcom didn't reveal whether Resident Evil 4 remake will come out for the Xbox Series X|S or PC.