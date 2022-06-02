Final Fantasy XVI Trailer Reveals Summer 2023 PS5 Release Date, Epic Gameplay

PlayStation's State of Play finished up with an epic Final Fantasy XVI trailer on Thursday, revealing that the Square Enix game hits PS5 in summer 2023. It also gave us our first look at the RPG's gameplay, the combat system and its summonable Eikons.

Final Fantasy XVI is set in the world of Valisthea, and you play as the sword-wielding Clive Rosfield. The game was revealed during the original PS5 showcase in 2020, as one of the major exclusives for Sony's next-gen console. Last December, Square Enix acknowledged that the game had been delayed by COVID-19.

It'll be the first mainline entry in the series since 2016's Final Fantasy XV, but fans haven't exactly been starved for adventures -- Final Fantasy XV got downloadable content until 2019, the incredible Final Fantasy VII Remake came out in 2020 and MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV has received multiple expansions.

The series turns 35 this year, and Square Enix created an anniversary website and started up a music-centric YouTube channel (which already has thousands of tracks) to mark the occasion. It recently got two spinoffs -- kart racer Chocobo GP and action-RPG Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.