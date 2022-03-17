Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC - Booster Course Pass Price, New Courses, and More

Nintendo

More courses are on the way to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Nintendo is releasing dozens of additional tracks for the best-selling Switch racing game through the Booster Course Pass, six waves of DLC coming through the end of 2023. Here's everything you need to know about the pass, including how much it costs and how to download it.

How much is the Booster Course Pass?

There are two ways to get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass. The first is to purchase it outright from the Nintendo eShop for $25. After buying the pass, you'll get access to each wave of courses as they're released.

Alternately, you can download the Booster Course Pass for free if you're a Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack subscriber. You'll be able to enjoy the DLC as long as you have an active membership. If your subscription lapses, however, you'll lose access until you renew or buy the pass.

An individual Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack membership costs $50 per year, while an annual family plan membership costs $80. The latter covers up to eight Nintendo Accounts across multiple Switch systems. In addition to the Booster Course Pass, subscribers have access to various other perks, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise DLC and a library of classic Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games.

How many courses are being added?

The Booster Course Pass is adding a whopping 48 additional tracks to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. These courses are taken from across the entire Mario Kart series and will be released eight at a time in six waves through the end of 2023. You cannot purchase the waves individually.

New courses

Here are all the confirmed courses coming in the Booster Course Pass:

Wave 1 - Mar. 18

Golden Dash Cup

Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour)

Toad Circuit (Mario Kart 7)

Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64)

Coconut Mall (Mario Kart Wii)

Lucky Cat Cup

Tokyo Blur (Mario Kart Tour)

Shroom Ridge (Mario Kart DS)

Sky Garden (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour)

How to download the Booster Course Pass

You can download the Booster Course Pass from the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe product page on the Nintendo eShop. If you're a Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack subscriber, you'll see a banner at the top of the page with a button to download the pass for free. Keep in mind that you'll need to own the base game to download the Booster Course Pass.