Splatoon 3: Release Date, Free Demo and Everything You Need to Know

Nintendo's colorful shooter series Splatoon returns next month with Splatoon 3, a brand-new installment coming to Nintendo Switch. Like previous entries, Splatoon 3 is a four-versus-four online shooter revolving around inking the most territory, and this time around, the game introduces a wealth of new modes and mechanics to keep the experience feeling fresh, including new special weapons and an expanded solo campaign.

Here's everything you need to know about Splatoon 3, from its release date to how to join the free demo taking place this weekend.

Release date

Splatoon 3 launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on Sep. 9. The game is available to preorder now at , , and other retailers.

Free Splatfest demo

Ahead of Splatoon 3's release, Nintendo is holding a free Splatfest World Premiere demo.

You can download and play the demo now, but for the time being, you can only try a brief gameplay tutorial and walk around the game's hub area, Splatsville. However, on Aug. 27, Nintendo will be holding a Splatfest event, which will let you compete against other players in the game's signature mode, Turf War.

Splatoon Switch OLED

Nintendo

Ahead of Splatoon 3, Nintendo is releasing a Splatoon-themed Nintendo Switch OLED system. The console goes on sale Aug. 26 and comes with a specially themed dock and purple and yellow Joy-Con controllers. The system will cost $360, slightly more expensive than the standard Switch OLED.

Nintendo

On top of that, Nintendo will launch a Splatoon-themed Switch Pro Controller. It goes on sale alongside the game on Sep. 9 and features blue and yellow grips, as well as Splatoon splatters and logos across the body. The controller will retail for $75.

New Amiibo

In addition to the game, Nintendo is releasing three new Splatoon Amiibo figures: Octoling (blue), Inkling (Yellow) and Smallfry. The figures are slated to launch sometime this holiday.

Nintendo

Nintendo will also be reprinting older Splatoon Amiibo ahead of Splatoon 3's release, including the Squid Sisters and Off the Hook figures.

Stage list

At launch, Splatoon 3 will feature 12 different multiplayer stages, including a handful of returning and refurbished maps from the first two Splatoon games. You can see the full list of launch stages below:

New stages

Scorch Gorge

Eeltail Alley

Hagglefish Market

Undertow Spillway

Mincemeat Metalworks

Returning stages

Hammerhead Bridge (Splatoon 1)

Museum D'alphonsino (Splatoon 1)

Mahi-Mahi Resort (Splatoon 1)

Inkblot Art Academy (Splatoon 2)

Sturgeon Shipyard (Splatoon 2)

Makomart (Splatoon 2)

Wahoo World (Splatoon 2)

More stages will be added to the game as part of free post-launch updates.

Splatoon 3 launches on Sep. 9. We recently went hands-on with the game and thought it feels familiar but features exciting possibilities. Players who subscriber to the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack plan can also play Splatoon 2's Octo Expansion at no additional cost.