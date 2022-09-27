Sims 4 Desert Luxe Kit is Free to Download. How to Get It On PC

The Sims 4 base game is going free starting Oct. 18. Ahead of the release, EA and Maxis announced that the life simulator's latest game kit, Desert Luxe, will be free to download until Oct. 18 for players who already own the base game.

The Desert Luxe kit includes multiple pieces of Southwestern desert-inspired furniture in neutral shades. According to the kit's description page, the pieces -- which can serve indoor or outdoor locations -- add a "luxurious and understated" style to your Sims' environment.

EA introduced kits, smaller $5 DLCs for the base game, in March 2021. If you already own The Sims 4, here's how to redeem your free copy of Desert Luxe on Origin, the EA app and Steam.

How to download Desert Luxe for free on Origin

1. Log into Origin

2. Click Browse Games

3. Choose The Sims from the menu

4. Click Game Packs and Stuff Packs

5. Choose The Sims 4 Desert Luxe Kit

6. Click Buy Now. The amount should read $0.00

7. Click Pay Now.

8. Open the Sims 4 in your Origin library and update your main game if the option is available.

9. If Desert Luxe doesn't automatically begin downloading, click More

10. Click Kits

11. Find Desert Luxe in the list and click Download New Kit

How to download Sims 4 Desert Luxe for free in the EA app

1. Sign in to the EA app

2. Click on the Sims 4 base game. You should see it listed under Installed Games in the left menu

3. Scroll down to Kits

4. Choose Desert Luxe Kit

5. If you don't already own the pack, click the option to download for free

How to download Desert Luxe for free on Steam

1. Sign in to your Steam account

2. Search for Desert Luxe manually

3. Click Download The Sims 4 Desert Luxe on the product page

