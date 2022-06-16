The Sims 4 Werewolves, the new game pack from Electronic Arts and Maxis, launched Thursday for Steam, Origin, PlayStation and Xbox. The pack introduces players to the world of Moonwood Mill and the ability to turn into a werewolf.

Ahead of launch, developers held a preview demo of the pack, which adds a new level to established supernatural gameplay. Expanding on the game packs that introduced spellcasters, vampires, aliens and ghosts, Sims 4 Werewolves lets you explore lycanthrope life.

Here's what players can check out in the pack.

Welcome to Moonwood Mill

The Sims 4 Werewolves includes a brand new world: Moonwood Mill. Werewolf Sims have made this abandoned factory and logging town bordered by untamed wilderness their home. The new world feels like a mix of Granite Falls (Outdoor Retreat), Forgotten Hollow (Vampires) and Evergreen Harbor (Eco Lifestyle).

The new world houses two werewolf packs and a few new lots, three of which were designed by Sims YouTuber James Turner. Moonwood Mill also feature new story items like the Moonpetal Flower at Howling Point, the elusive Luna Fish in Lake Lunvik, sparring pits, entrances for adventure moments and underground tunnels.

And where would werewolves be without the moon? The new game pack features moon phases that will impact werewolf Sims. Previously in-game nights only displayed full moons, but now players can tell what part of the lunar cycle they're currently in (similar to monitoring your eco-footprint or the season in other packs). Your werewolf Sim may have increased skills and mood changes during certain moon phases.

The pack also includes new build and buy items like a mossy roof, claw mark wall decals, industrial style furniture and a smaller telescope (which unlocks a new meteor-related death for Sims). I love creating rundown builds or fixer-uppers when playing The Sims 4, and these new items have already given me dozens of ideas.

Werewolf 101

Moonwood Mill is home to two werewolf packs that your Sim can try to join: the traditional Moonwood Collective and the scrappy Wildfangs. Sims can join a pack by completing trials, which are available by interacting with the group's pack leader. Trials include showing off your howling skills, sparring, presenting the pack leader with a gift and more. Once your Sim is in the pack, they must maintain the pack's values to remain in good standing. The game leaves a lot of room for your own storytelling: Blend in with the pack, overthrow the Alpha or live as a lone wolf? You won't be able to start your own pack, but you can create a werewolf club with the Get Together pack.

Like the occult Sims in the Vampires game pack and Realm of Magic, the Werewolves pack requires your Sim to level up. Being a werewolf includes a skill tree that your Sim can advance through with ability points, unlocking qualities like marking their territory, the ability to travel faster by digging tunnels or napping anywhere.

The pack also includes one new aspiration, Werewolf Initiate, which means your Sim's goal is to become a werewolf.

Like the globe of magical charge for spellcasters, werewolves have a unique needs panel. In addition to a wolfish appetite, you'll need to monitor your Sim's fury orb. If your fury orb fills up, it may trigger an uncontrolled transformation and rampage. Controlled transformations is a skill that must be mastered.

And, yes… you can woohoo as a werewolf.

The pack includes a new werewolf-specific romance option called Fated Mates. According to the developers, teens and older werewolves can find a Fated Mate in another werewolf. Once two Sims are Fated Mates, the pair get increased romantic relationship loot gains, special sentiments and their relationship cannot decay. In addition, if they romantically interact with a Sim that's not their Fated Mate, they might get a tense moodlet.

Designing your Sim's werewolf form

Like vampires, you can link or unlink your Sim's werewolf form to their human form. You can customize almost every aspect of your Sim's wolf form in Create-A-Sim. Choose how your wolf's howl sounds and the wolf pelt has tons of customization options. Also body scars are now available for the first time.

You can choose the coat color and pattern manually or scroll through premade pelt swatches. This aspect works a bit like the Cats and Dogs expansion pack. Keep your wolf form traditional or get creative with Paint Mode, manual drawings, stamps and stencils.

The pack comes with some new eclectic grunge outfits that your Sim — werewolf or human — can wear as well. Though, if you keep your Sim in werewolf form, other Sims might have a frightful reaction to you. There's also a very cute new wolf-onesie for toddlers.

Check out the trailer here: