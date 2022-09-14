Sims 4 Base Game Will Be Free to Download Starting Oct. 18

If you haven't jumped on the Sims 4 bandwagon yet, the perfect opportunity is approaching. On Wednesday, EA and Maxis announced that the Sims 4 base game will be permanently free to download starting Oct. 18 for PC and Mac via the EA app, Origin or Steam, as well as PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S and Xbox One systems.

If you've already purchased the Sims 4 base game, you'll still receive a gift from EA on Oct. 18. According to the release, EA Play and EA Play Pro members will receive an upgraded experience when member-only bundles of The Sims 4 go into the Play List. The EA Play edition includes The Sims 4 Get to Work Expansion Pack, while the EA Play Pro Edition includes both The Sims 4 Get to Work Expansion Pack and The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff Pack. Otherwise, base game owners will be able to download the Desert Luxe Kit for free from now until Oct. 17.

"With The Sims 4 going free to play, our team is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful The Sims 4 experiences for our players, and we will continue to develop and release packs, kits and Sims Delivery Express drops into the foreseeable future," EA said in a statement.

For now, The Sims 4 base game costs $20 on compatible platforms. The Digital Deluxe Edition costs $30 and Steam offers various base game, expansion and game pack bundles.

