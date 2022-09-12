Pokemon Sword and Shield: Get a Free Shiny Eternatus at GameStop

Pokemon Sword and Shield players will soon have a chance to add another shiny legendary Pokemon to their collection.

Beginning Sept. 18, GameStop stores across the US and Canada will be giving out free download codes for a shiny Eternatus. This Pokemon is level 100 and knows the moves Dynamax Cannon, Eternabeam, Sludge Bomb and Flamethrower.

To redeem the code, fire up your copy of Pokemon Sword or Shield and follow these steps:

Press X to open the menu Select Mystery Gift Select "Get a Mystery Gift" Select "Get with Code/Password" Input the code when prompted Save your game

The promotion will only run until Oct. 1, so you'll need to visit a participating store before then to snag a code.

That's not the only special Pokemon that Sword and Shield players can get right now. As part of the games' latest Max Raid event, shiny Snom is appearing in raid dens until Sept. 18.

Later this fall, the series' next installments, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, will launch for the Nintendo Switch. If you purchase a copy before Feb. 28, 2023, you'll be able to receive a special bonus Pikachu in your game. For more on the titles, check out everything we know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well as every new Pokemon revealed so far.