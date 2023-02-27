Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Pokemon Sleep Lets You Catch 'Em All as You Slumber
The sleep analyzing game hits Android and iOS in summer 2023.
Sean knows far too much about Marvel, DC and Star Wars, and pours this knowledge into recaps and explainers on CNET. He also works on breaking news, with a passion for tech, video game and culture.
Expertise
Culture, Video Games, Breaking News
Pokemon Sleep is coming this summer.
The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Sleep was revealed during Monday's Pokemon Presents livestream, and it's a sleep analyzing game coming Android and iOS coming this summer. We've waited a while for this one -- The Pokemon Company first hinted at it back in 2019.
This article will be updated shortly.
