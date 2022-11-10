Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Every Tera Raid Battle Event

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offer a few different ways to play with other trainers, but most exciting are raid battles. Much like Dynamax Raids in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Tera Raid Battles pit four trainers against one powered-up Pokemon. If the team manages to defeat the monster, each player earns various rewards, including a chance to catch the Pokemon.

Like Sword and Shield, Scarlet and Violet will also periodically host different Tera Raid events, which will feature special Pokemon that otherwise aren't obtainable in the games. Here are all the announced Tera Raid events right now.

What are Tera Raid Battles?

Like Dynamax Raids in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Tera Raids are cooperative battles against a single wild Pokemon. Four trainers join forces to take on one powerful Terastallized Pokemon. If the group manages to defeat the monster, everyone who participated in the raid will get a chance to catch it.

Since some Pokemon can become a completely different type when they Terastallize, Tera Raid Battles offer a chance to catch some unique and powerful monsters. The right Tera type can nullify a Pokemon's usual weaknesses, completely changing the complexion of a battle, so it's a good idea to check raids often if you're serious about building a strong Pokemon team.

Tera Raid event schedule

Eevee

The Pokemon Company

Date

Nov. 24 to Nov. 27.



Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first Tera Raid event will take place less than a week after the games launch. From Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, Eevee will be appearing more frequently in Tera Raids.

Though Eevee is typically a normal-type Pokemon, the ones you encounter during this event will become different types when they Terastallize, such as grass, fire and water.

Charizard

The Pokemon Company

Date

Dec. 1 to Dec. 4.

Dec. 15 to Dec. 18.



Scarlet and Violet's second Tera Raid event will take place over two time periods in December, and this one will give players a chance to catch the popular fire Pokemon Charizard.

Throughout the event, Charizard will be appearing at special black Tera crystals, which are much more challenging than typical Tera Raid Battles. Not only that, but the Charizard you encounter will become a dragon type when it Terastallizes. You can capture only one of these Charizard per save file, so you won't want to miss your opportunity to get one.

More on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet