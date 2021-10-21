Two new Pokemon revealed for Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Pokemon Company

Two new Pokemon have been revealed for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. A "found footage"-style trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch game offers a brief look at new Hisuian forms of Zorua and Zoroark.

The video documents a researcher's travels through a snowy area of the Hisui region, Pokemon Legends' setting. When the trailer was initially shared, the footage was largely obscured by static, but the researcher could be heard narrating what he sees. However, toward the end of the video, he came across a Pokemon he couldn't identify.

"Is that...a Growlithe? No, a Vulpix... No, not that either. The tip of its tail is red and swaying... Oh! I think it's turning this way! It's adorable... The white fur on top of its head and around its neck is so fluffy... Its eyes are round and yellow..."

Calling all Trainers!



A researcher has made a rare discovery in the Canalave Library: some mysterious footage that appears to document the landscape of the Hisui region...



Please examine this footage and report back with your findings.

A clearer, "restored" version of the trailer was shared on Thursday, and it revealed the Pokemon in question were new variants of Zorua and Zoroark. While these monsters are typically dark types, it appears Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark are normal/ghost Pokemon. You can watch the "restored" video below.

Research update!



Thank you for your reports, Trainers.



A few days ago, a researcher uncovered some mysterious footage of the Hisui region. Professor Oak looked through all of your findings and was able to restore the video.



Please take a look.

Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark join a growing list of new Pokemon debuting in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The game's most recent gameplay trailer introduced a new evolved form of Scyther named Kleavor, and we've previously gotten a look at new Hisuian forms of Growlithe and Braviary.

This also isn't the first time the Pokemon Company has teased a new Pokemon through a documentary-style video. Ahead of Pokemon Sword and Shield's launch back in 2019, the company ran a 24-hour "livestream" from Glimwood Tangle -- one of the locations in Sword and Shield -- during which we got our first look at Galarian Ponyta.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus launches for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28. As an early purchase bonus, everyone who picks up the game before May 9 is entitled to a free Hisuian Growlithe kimono set for their player character.

Before Pokemon Legends arrives, Nintendo and the Pokemon Company are releasing Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on Nov. 19. The pair are updated versions of the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games, featuring improved visuals and some welcome new quality-of-life features. Everyone who buys a copy of either title before Feb. 21 can claim a free Manaphy egg in-game.