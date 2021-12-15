Pokemon Legends: Arceus has a bonus for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players

Nintendo / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Legends: Arceus launches for Nintendo Switch next month, and players will receive an extra bonus in the game if they have data for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl on their system.

First, players will be able to embark on a special research request to catch the mythical Pokemon Darkrai. The request will be available from Jubilife Village after you've cleared the main story and watched the credits roll.

Additionally, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players will be able to claim a free modern Team Galactic clothing set for their character. You can receive the outfit from the clothier after you've joined the Galaxy Expedition Team, roughly an hour into the game.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is set centuries before Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, when the Sinnoh region was known as Hisui and the concept of Pokemon trainers didn't yet exist. The game's latest trailer introduces several factions players will encounter during the adventure, including the rival Diamond and Pearl clans and the Ginkgo Guild.

A few other bonuses are also available for players. If you've played Pokemon Sword or Shield, you'll be able to embark on a research quest to catch the mythical Pokemon Shaymin. Those who've played Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu or Let's Go, Eevee will also be able to receive free Pikachu and Eevee masks for their character.