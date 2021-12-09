Pokemon Legends: Arceus introduces Hisuian Voltorb

The Pokemon Company

Another new Pokemon has been revealed for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The official Pokemon Twitter account has shared a trailer showing off a Hisuian version of the classic monster Voltorb.

Unlike the more familiar Voltorb, the Hisuian variant is a grass/electric type, bearing a closer resemblance to the primitive wooden Poke Balls used in the Hisui region. According to the official Pokemon Legends website, it stores seeds inside its body and has a friendly disposition, though it often inadvertently discharges electricity when it gets too excited.

Hello friends! It’s Ball Guy again!



Thank you for getting back my Poké Ball collection! As promised, I will show you what was hiding in all those Poké Balls—Hisuian Voltorb! pic.twitter.com/TOAUG3tEum — Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 9, 2021

Hisui is the feudal name of the Sinnoh region, the setting of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. As part of their journey in Pokemon Legends, players will travel across Hisui and catalog the region's first Pokedex.

Several other classic Pokemon have different appearances in Hisui, including Growlithe, Braviary, and Zorua and Zoroark. Scyther in the Hisui region are also able to evolve into a new Pokemon called Kleavor. You can see all the new Pokemon that have been revealed so far in our roundup.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus launches for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28. Everyone who purchases the game before May 9 will be able to receive two in-game bonuses: a Hisuian Growlithe kimono set and a Hisuian Zoroark mask for their player character.

Players who have save data for other Pokemon games on their console will be able to receive a few other bonuses, as well. Those who've played Pokemon Sword or Shield can take on an exclusive mission to catch the mythical Pokemon Shaymin. Those who've played Let's Go, Pikachu or Let's Go, Eevee will also receive Pikachu and Eevee masks for their character.