Pokemon Go Teases the Arrival of Ultra Beasts

Pokemon Go's Season of Alola is wrapping up in just a few days, but not before more Pokemon from the region make their debut in the mobile game.

Pokemon Go's official Twitter account has shared a brief clip teasing the arrival of Nihilego, one of the Ultra Beasts players could encounter in Pokemon Sun and Moon. The clip also shows a character dressed in Ultra Recon Squad attire, although it is unclear if this is a new adversary players can battle (like the Team Go Rocket grunts) or simply a trainer customization outfit.

Those don’t look familiar...what’s going on, Trainers? pic.twitter.com/jQgm0srljK — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 24, 2022

Unlike regular Pokemon, Ultra Beasts are interdimensional beings that arrived to the Alola region through wormholes. The Ultra Recon Squad, featured in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, is an organization that's researching Ultra Beasts and the wormholes through which they travel.

It's unclear when Nihilego will make its debut in Pokemon Go, but the game's Season of Alola is set to conclude at the end of the month. Before then, the game will hold an "Alola to Alola" event that will give players one more chance to catch more Alola Pokemon, including the four island guardians: Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu and Tapu Fini. The event runs May 25-31.

Beyond that, Pokemon Go Fest 2022 is set to take place June 4 and 5. This year's event will mark the debut of the mythical Pokemon Shaymin. The game has also outlined when its next three Community Days are happening.