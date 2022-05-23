Pokemon Go's Next Three Community Days Have Been Dated

This month's Pokemon Go Community Day may have just ended, but the game's next three events have already been outlined.

Pokemon Go's June, July and August Community Days will take place on the following dates:

June 25

July 17

August 13

No other details have been announced yet, so it remains to be seen what Pokemon and bonuses will be featured during each event. Tying into the ongoing Season of Alola, the most recent Community Day featured Alolan Geodude.

The aforementioned season is scheduled to wrap up at the end of this month, and Pokemon Go is sending it off with an "Alola to Alola" event. The finale runs May 25-31 and gives players one more chance to catch and hatch various Alola Pokemon, including the recently added Dewpider and Oranguru.

All four island guardians are also returning for the "Alola to Alola" event. Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu and Tapu Fini will all be appearing in five-star raids May 25-31, giving you one final chance to add them to your collection before the Season of Alola ends. You can see everything else happening in the game this month in our May events roundup.