Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Is Set for June

Niantic

Pokemon Go's largest annual event, Pokemon Go Fest, returns in June. Per tradition, the festivities will be spread out across two days, June 4 and 5, with a special finale event following later on August 27.

Like previous years, June's Pokemon Go Fest will occur globally, so players around the world will be able to participate. Game developer Niantic will also host a handful of in-person gatherings in select locations in July and August, marking the first live Pokemon Go Fest events since 2019.

The venues and dates for the live Pokemon Go Fest events can be seen below:

Jul. 1-3: Berlin, Germany

Jul. 22-24: Seattle, Washington, USA

Aug. 5-7: Sapporo, Japan

Pokemon Go Fest has traditionally been a paid event, requiring a virtual ticket to access most of its special features and bonuses. Ticket prices for this year's event have not yet been revealed, but additional details will be shared closer to June.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go will be holding a variety of new events in April, including another Community Day Classic. The legendary island guardian Tapu Bulu is also slated to make its debut in the game next month.