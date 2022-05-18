Pokemon Go 'Alola to Alola' Event: Featured Pokemon, Special Research and More

Pokemon Go is bidding farewell to its Season of Alola with an "Alola to Alola" event. The five-day finale kicks off May 25 and features a new Special Research story, special Pokemon spawns and various in-game bonuses. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

'Alola to Alola' event schedule

The "Alola to Alola" event begins 10 a.m. local time on May 25 and runs until 8 p.m. local time on May 31.

Featured Pokemon

Various Pokemon from the Alola region will be appearing in the wild and hatching from eggs more frequently during the "Alola to Alola" event. On top of that, all four island guardians--Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu and Tapu Fini--will return to five-star raids, giving you one final chance to catch them before the season ends.

You can see the full list of featured event Pokemon below:

Wild spawns

Alolan Rattata

Alolan Meowth

Cubone

Alolan Exeggutor

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

Pikipek

Yungoos

7 km eggs

Alolan Rattata

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Vulpix

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Grimer

Dewpider

Fomantis

Stufful

Oranguru

One-star raids

Alolan Rattata

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Grimer

Rockruff

Three-star raids

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Marowak

Five-star raids

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Tapu Bulu

Tapu Fini

Special Research and Collection Challenge

Players who've completed all four parts of this season's ongoing Special Research by June 1 will unlock one final end-of-season Special Research story. This quest line will let you choose between four alternate routes, each of which will feature different tasks to complete and rewards to earn.

Additionally, there will be a new Collection Challenge during the "Alola to Alola" event. Complete this before the event ends and you'll earn various rewards, including 15,000 XP, 15 Ultra Balls and a chance to catch Rockruff.

Event bonuses

Throughout the "Alola to Alola" event, all players will earn twice the usual amount of Stardust when opening gifts from friends. On top of that, a few new avatar items will be added to Pokemon Go's style shop. You'll be able to purchase backpacks inspired by the Alola region's three starter Pokemon: Rowlet, Litten and Popplio. The backpacks will be available even after the event ends.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go's Water Festival event is underway until May 20, while May's Community Day is set for May 21. You can see everything else happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go May events roundup.