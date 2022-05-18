Pokemon Go 'Alola to Alola' Event: Featured Pokemon, Special Research and More

Pokemon Go is bidding farewell to its Season of Alola with an "Alola to Alola" event. The five-day finale kicks off May 25 and features a new Special Research story, special Pokemon spawns and various in-game bonuses. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.
'Alola to Alola' event schedule
The "Alola to Alola" event begins 10 a.m. local time on May 25 and runs until 8 p.m. local time on May 31.
Featured Pokemon
Various Pokemon from the Alola region will be appearing in the wild and hatching from eggs more frequently during the "Alola to Alola" event. On top of that, all four island guardians--Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu and Tapu Fini--will return to five-star raids, giving you one final chance to catch them before the season ends.
You can see the full list of featured event Pokemon below:
Wild spawns
- Alolan Rattata
- Alolan Meowth
- Cubone
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Rowlet
- Litten
- Popplio
- Pikipek
- Yungoos
7 km eggs
- Alolan Rattata
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Alolan Vulpix
- Alolan Diglett
- Alolan Meowth
- Alolan Geodude
- Alolan Grimer
- Dewpider
- Fomantis
- Stufful
- Oranguru
One-star raids
- Alolan Rattata
- Alolan Diglett
- Alolan Geodude
- Alolan Grimer
- Rockruff
Three-star raids
- Alolan Raichu
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Alolan Marowak
Five-star raids
- Tapu Koko
- Tapu Lele
- Tapu Bulu
- Tapu Fini
Special Research and Collection Challenge
Players who've completed all four parts of this season's ongoing Special Research by June 1 will unlock one final end-of-season Special Research story. This quest line will let you choose between four alternate routes, each of which will feature different tasks to complete and rewards to earn.
Additionally, there will be a new Collection Challenge during the "Alola to Alola" event. Complete this before the event ends and you'll earn various rewards, including 15,000 XP, 15 Ultra Balls and a chance to catch Rockruff.
Event bonuses
Throughout the "Alola to Alola" event, all players will earn twice the usual amount of Stardust when opening gifts from friends. On top of that, a few new avatar items will be added to Pokemon Go's style shop. You'll be able to purchase backpacks inspired by the Alola region's three starter Pokemon: Rowlet, Litten and Popplio. The backpacks will be available even after the event ends.
In the meantime, Pokemon Go's Water Festival event is underway until May 20, while May's Community Day is set for May 21. You can see everything else happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go May events roundup.