Pokemon Go Registeel guide: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Another legendary Pokemon is back in Pokemon Go for a limited time. The legendary steel type Registeel is appearing in five-star raids once again until Feb. 16, giving you another chance to catch one if you've previously missed it. Here are some tips to help you beat and capture Registeel before it leaves the game.

Registeel weaknesses

As its name suggests, Registeel is a pure steel-type Pokemon, which makes it vulnerable to fire, fighting and ground types. You'll want to stack your team with Pokemon of those types when challenging the legendary.

Best Registeel counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use against Registeel:

Fire

Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Fire Spin, Blast Burn Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Fire Spin, Overheat Magmortar: Fire Spin, Fire Punch

Fire Spin, Fire Punch Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Fire Spin, Overheat Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Ground

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Mud Shot, Earthquake Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mud-Slap, Earthquake Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mud Shot, Earth Power Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Mud-Slap, Earth Power Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Fighting

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Counter, Close Combat Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Best moves for Registeel

Like the other members of the Regi trio, Registeel is primarily a defensive Pokemon, although it can be a solid counter against ice and fairy types. If you're planning on using the legendary offensively, you'll want to teach it the Fast Attack Metal Claw and the Charged Attack Hyper Beam.

There's a lot happening in Pokemon Go this month. February's Community Day takes place on Feb. 12, while the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event kicks off on Feb. 26. You can see everything else going on this month in our February events roundup.