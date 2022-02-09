Pokemon Go Registeel guide: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

Another legendary Pokemon is back in Pokemon Go for a limited time. The legendary steel type Registeel is appearing in five-star raids once again until Feb. 16, giving you another chance to catch one if you've previously missed it. Here are some tips to help you beat and capture Registeel before it leaves the game.
Registeel weaknesses
As its name suggests, Registeel is a pure steel-type Pokemon, which makes it vulnerable to fire, fighting and ground types. You'll want to stack your team with Pokemon of those types when challenging the legendary.
Best Registeel counters
Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use against Registeel:
Fire
- Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Magmortar: Fire Spin, Fire Punch
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
Ground
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power
- Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power
Fighting
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Heracross: Counter, Close Combat
- Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
Best moves for Registeel
Like the other members of the Regi trio, Registeel is primarily a defensive Pokemon, although it can be a solid counter against ice and fairy types. If you're planning on using the legendary offensively, you'll want to teach it the Fast Attack Metal Claw and the Charged Attack Hyper Beam.
There's a lot happening in Pokemon Go this month. February's Community Day takes place on Feb. 12, while the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event kicks off on Feb. 26. You can see everything else going on this month in our February events roundup.