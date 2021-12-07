Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event - Date, ticket price, features and more

Niantic

Pokemon Go is closing out its Season of Heritage in February with a Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event. Much like the Kanto Tour that took place earlier this year, the Johto Tour event will let you choose between Gold and Silver "experiences," with different Pokemon spawns and other features depending on which version you choose. Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Date

The Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event runs globally on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time. The following day, Feb. 27, the game will hold an in-person event "at a few select locations." Additional details on that will be announced at a later date.

Tickets

While some aspects of the Johto Tour event will be open to all players, there will also be exclusive features for ticket holders. You can purchase a virtual ticket for the event from Pokemon Go's in-game shop right now for $12.

Ticket holders will gain access to an exclusive Masterwork Research line, along with other features during the event. As an added bonus, everyone who purchases a Johto Tour ticket before Jan. 10 will also get access to this season's January and February Timed Research tasks. If you miss that deadline, you can still get February's Timed Research by purchasing a ticket by Feb. 10.

Ticket-exclusive features

As mentioned, ticket holders will be able to select between two different event experiences: a Gold version and a Silver version. A handful of exclusive Pokemon will appear in the wild when you use an Incense depending on which version you choose, and you'll have a greater chance of encountering certain Shiny Pokemon. You can see the list of version-exclusive monsters below:

Gold version

Spinarak

Gligar

Teddiursa

Mantine

Silver version

Ledyba

Delibird

Skarmory

Phanpy

On top of that, ticket holders will encounter every other Johto Pokemon during the event, regardless of which version they choose, and there's a chance they could be Shiny. There will also be an event-exclusive Special Research story that culminates in an encounter with the mythical Pokemon Celebi.

In addition to the featured Pokemon, ticket holders will be able to take advantage of some in-game bonuses. Pokemon eggs will require a quarter of their normal distance to hatch, and you'll earn two times the usual amount of candy for hatching eggs. You'll also receive extra candy for catching Johto Pokemon. Finally, all ticket holders will receive an exclusive in-game medal.

Free features

Players who don't purchase a Pokemon Go Tour: Johto ticket will still be able to enjoy some of the event's features, including some Johto Pokemon spawns and Timed Research tasks. Additionally, Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff and Togepi will hatch from 2 km eggs you receive from PokeStops during the event.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go's Dragonspiral Descent event is currently underway until Dec. 12. As part of the event, you have your first chance to catch the dragon Pokemon Druddigon in the game. You can catch up on everything else happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go December events roundup.