Pokemon Go February Community Day: Hoppip, event move, bonuses and more

Niantic

February is just around the corner, and one of the first events happening in Pokemon Go next month is February's Community Day. The event is set for Feb. 12 and will feature another rare Pokemon, a new Community Day-exclusive move to learn and other in-game bonuses. Here's everything you need to know.

When is February's Community Day?

February's Community Day takes place on Saturday, Feb. 12. As usual, the event will run for six hours, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

February's featured Pokemon: Hoppip

The star of February's Community Day is the grass/flying Pokemon Hoppip. Throughout the event, Hoppip will appear in the wild much more frequently than usual, and you'll have a better chance of encountering Shiny Hoppip.

There will also be a paid Special Research story that will offer more chances to catch Hoppip. A ticket to access the research story will cost $1 and will be available to purchase in Pokemon Go's item shop ahead of the event.

Event move: Acrobatics

In addition to increased Hoppip spawns, your Pokemon will be able to learn a new event-exclusive move during February's Community Day. Each Skiploom that you evolve into Jumpluff before 7 p.m. local time will learn the flying-type Charged Attack Acrobatics.

Other event bonuses

Rounding out February's Community Day bonuses, any incense and lure modules that you use during the event will remain active for three hours rather than their usual durations. You'll also earn triple the normal amount of Stardust for catching Pokemon. Finally, a special Community Day bundle will be on sale in the item shop. The bundle costs 1,280 PokeCoins and includes the following:

50 Ultra Balls

2 Super Incubators

6 Star Pieces

1 Elite Fast TM

In the meantime, Pokemon Go's Power Plant event is underway until Feb. 1, and the legendary Pokemon Regice has returned to five-star raids for a limited time. You can see everything else going on in Pokemon Go right now in our January events roundup.