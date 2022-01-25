Pokemon Go February events: Johto Tour, Lunar New Year and more

Niantic

February is almost here, and it's shaping up to be another busy month for Pokemon Go. The mobile game is holding a variety of events and activities over the next few weeks, including the big Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event, February's Community Day and a Lunar New Year celebration. Here are all the biggest events happening in Pokemon Go next month.

Monthly bonus

Pokemon Go players will be able to take advantage of a special in-game bonus in February. All month long, players will earn twice the usual amount of XP and increased Candy XL from hatching Pokemon eggs.

Research Breakthrough: Espurr

Pokemon Go is refreshing its Field Research tasks and rewards starting Feb. 1, and there will be a new Research Breakthrough encounter next month. Each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough in February, you'll earn a chance to catch the psychic Pokemon Espurr.

Research Breakthroughs are tied to stamps, which you can earn by completing Field Research tasks. You'll receive one stamp for the first task you complete each day, and you'll need to amass seven stamps in total to achieve a Research Breakthrough.

Legendary raids

A few legendary Pokemon are returning to five-star raids in February. Regirock will replace Regice from Feb. 1-9, with Registeel following from Feb. 9-16. After that, the DNA Pokemon Deoxys will return. Players will encounter a different form every few days for the remainder of the month, and there's a possibility each form can be shiny. You can see the full legendary raid schedule below:

Regirock

Feb. 1-9

Registeel

Feb. 9-16

Deoxys

Feb. 16-19: Normal Forme

Feb. 19-22: Attack Forme

Feb. 22-25: Defense Forme

Feb. 25 - March 10: Speed Forme

February Community Day

Niantic

Pokemon Go's February Community Day takes place on Saturday, Feb. 12. Throughout the event, the grass/flying Pokemon Hoppip will be appearing in the wild more frequently than normal, and any that you evolve into Jumpluff before 7 p.m. local time will learn the Charged Attack Acrobatics. On top of that, you'll earn triple the usual amount of Stardust for catching Pokemon during the event.

Pokemon Go Tour: Johto

Niantic

Pokemon Go is closing out its Season of Heritage with the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto, an event celebrating the original Pokemon Gold and Silver games. Players who purchase a virtual ticket for the event will be able to choose between Gold and Silver "versions" of the experience, with different Pokemon appearing in the wild depending on which you choose. A handful of legendary Pokemon from the Johto region will also return to raids as part of the event, and there will be in-person activities at select live venues on Feb. 27.

Lunar New Year event

Pokemon Go's Lunar New Year celebration will return from Feb. 1-7. Little has been announced so far, but additional details will be revealed closer to the event.