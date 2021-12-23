Pokemon Go New Year's event: Costumed Pokemon, bonuses and more

Niantic

Pokemon Go is capping off 2021 with a New Year's event. The festivities kick off on Dec. 31 and include costumed Pokemon, new avatar items and various other in-game bonuses. Here's what you need to know about the event.

Costumed Pokemon

Throughout the New Year's event, special festive Pokemon will be appearing in the wild and hatching from eggs, including party hat-wearing versions of Gengar, Wobbuffet and Pikachu. You'll also have a chance to encounter Slowpoke and its evolutions wearing New Year's glasses. You can see a list of the featured event Pokemon below:

New Year's Hat Pikachu

Party Hat Gengar

2020 Glasses Slowpoke

2021 Glasses Slowbro

New Year's Hat Hoothoot

2022 Glasses Slowking

Party Hat Wobbuffet

Bonuses

In addition to the costumed Pokemon, a few in-game bonuses will be active throughout the New Year's event. Pokemon eggs that are placed in incubators will hatch at half the distance they normally require, and you'll earn twice the usual amount of Stardust and candy for hatching monsters. On top of that, there will be in-game fireworks to view from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.

Pokemon Go's New Year's event runs until 8 p.m. local time on Jan. 4. In the meantime, the game's winter holiday event is underway and features various ice-type Pokemon, including the debuting Bergmite. There's already a handful of events lined up for next month as well, including January's Community Day. You can see everything on the horizon for Pokemon Go in our January 2022 events roundup.