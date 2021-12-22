Pokemon Go January 2022 events: Raids, Research Breakthrough and more

Niantic

2022 is just around the corner, and Pokemon Go is ringing in the new year with a variety of events and activities. Over the next few weeks, the Pokemon mobile game will be holding new legendary Pokemon raids, January's Community Day and a few other in-game events. Here's everything that's happening in Pokemon Go in January 2022.

January Research Breakthrough: Onix

New Field Research tasks and rewards will be available in Pokemon Go beginning Jan. 1, as will a new Research Break encounter. Each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough in January, you'll earn a chance to catch the rock Pokemon Onix. On top of that, you'll also receive some Steelix Mega Energy.

Research Breakthroughs are tied to the stamps you receive from Field Research tasks. You'll earn one stamp for the first task you complete each day, and you must collect seven stamps in total to achieve a Research Breakthrough. Any stamps you've earned last month will carry over until you achieve a Research Breakthrough.

January Spotlight Hours

Pokemon Go's weekly Spotlight Hour event will continue in January. Every Tuesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. local time, the game will feature a different Pokemon and bonus, such as increased XP or candy. You can see January's full Spotlight Hour schedule below:

Jan. 4

Spotlight Pokemon: Solosis



Spotlight bonus: 2x transfer candy

Jan. 11

Spotlight Pokemon: Diglett

Spotlight bonus: 2x catch Stardust

Jan. 18

Spotlight Pokemon: Plusle

Spotlight bonus: 2x catch candy

Jan. 25

Spotlight Pokemon: Minun

Spotlight bonus: 2x transfer candy

January raids

A handful of legendary Pokemon are appearing in five-star raids throughout January. Heatran will return to the raid rotation on Jan. 7 following Kyurem's departure, while Shock Drive Genesect and Regice will appear later in the month. On top of that, Mega Aerodactyl will make its debut in Mega raids starting Jan. 7. You can see January's raid schedule below:

Legendary raids

Jan. 7 to Jan. 15

Heatran



Jan. 15 to Jan. 24

Shock Drive Genesect



Jan. 24 to Feb. 1

Regice

Mega raids

Jan. 7 to Feb. 1

Mega Aerodactyl



January Community Day

Niantic

Pokemon Go's January Community Day takes place on Sunday, Jan. 16. This month's featured monster is the ice Pokemon Spheal, which will appear in the wild much more frequently than usual throughout the event. On top of that, you'll earn triple XP for catching Pokemon, and any Sealeo you evolve into Walrein will learn the Fast Attack Powder Snow and the Charged Attack Icicle Spear.

Mountains of Power event

Pokemon Go is holding a new event called Mountains of Power from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13. Few details have been revealed so far, but more information will be announced as we get closer to the event.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go's winter holiday event is underway until Dec. 31, and Kyurem is currently appearing in five-star raids. You can catch up on everything else happening in the game this month in our December events roundup.