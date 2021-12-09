Pokemon Go Winter Holiday event: Bergmite, postcards, bonuses and more

Niantic

Pokemon Go is closing out the year with its annual winter holiday celebration. The in-game event runs from Dec. 16 to Dec. 31 and features lots of ice-type Pokemon and other festive content, including a new Collection Challenge and Research tasks. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Featured Pokemon

A variety of ice-type Pokemon will appear in the wild more frequently throughout Pokemon Go's winter event, including Snover, Vanillite and Cryogonal. Bergmite and its evolved form, Avalugg, will also make their Pokemon Go debut during the second half of the event, which kicks off on Dec. 23.

Additionally, the event will feature a handful of costumed Pokemon. You'll be able to encounter festive versions of Stantler, Delibird, Spheal and other monsters throughout the entire event. You can see a list of the featured Pokemon below:

Swinub

Snorunt

Snover

Vanillite

Cryogonal

Holiday Pikachu

Holiday Delibird

Holiday Stantler

Holiday Spheal

Holiday Cubchoo

Holiday Glaceon

Bergmite (starting Dec. 23)

Galarian Darumaka (starting Dec. 23)

Postcard Book

In addition to the festive Pokemon, the winter holiday event is introducing a new feature to the game called the Postcard Book. The feature goes live alongside the event on Dec. 16 and lets players collect postcards with the gifts they receive from friends, which in turn can be saved to the Postcard Book to look back on.

Bonuses

On top of the featured Pokemon, a few in-game bonuses will be active throughout the winter holiday event. First, players will be able to open up to 45 gifts per day. The amount of gifts you can hold in your inventory will also be increased to 40. Finally, the item shop will sell "festive bundles" that contain Super Incubators, Premium Battle Passes, raid passes and other items.

Winter Wonderland

A mini Winter Wonderland event will take place from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26. During those two days, the game's trading distance will be increased, letting you trade Pokemon with friends up to 40 km away. There will also be new Field Research tasks, as well as a Collection Challenge that will require you to trade with other players. You'll have until Dec. 31 to complete the Collection Challenge.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go is holding a Dragonspiral Descent event until Dec. 12, with December's Community Day following shortly after on Dec. 18 and 19. You can see everything else that's happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go December events roundup.