Pokemon Go January Community Day: Spheal, events moves, bonuses and more

Niantic

The new year is just around the corner, and one of the first events Pokemon Go players have to look forward to in 2022 is January's Community Day. The event takes place on Jan. 16 and features the ice Pokemon Spheal, along with a couple of in-game bonuses and a new Special Research story. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

When is January's Community Day?

Pokemon Go's January Community Day takes place on Sunday, Jan. 16. The event will run for six hours, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

January's featured Pokemon: Spheal

The star of January's Community Day is Spheal, the ice-type seal Pokemon. Throughout the event, Spheal will spawn in the wild more frequently than usual, and you'll have more chances to encounter a Shiny Spheal.

January Community Day moves

If you're able to power up Spheal's evolved form, Sealeo, into Walrein on the day of the event, it'll learn two event-exclusive moves upon evolving: the Fast Attack Powder Snow and the Charged Attack Icicle Spear. You'll have until 7 p.m. local time -- two hours after the Community Day ends -- to evolve Sealeo and learn these attacks.

Community Day bonuses

In addition to increased Spheal spawns, a few other in-game bonuses will be active throughout January's Community Day. First, you'll earn triple the usual amount of XP when you catch Pokemon during the event. On top of that, any Lure Modules and Incenses that you use will last for three hours.

Community Day bundle and Research

As usual, there will be a new paid Special Research story to coincide with January's Community Day. The Research story is called The Spheal Deal and costs $1 to access. A special Community Day bundle will also be on sale in Pokemon Go's item shop. The bundle costs 1,280 PokeCoins and contains the following:

50 Ultra Balls

5 Super Incubators

5 Lucky Eggs

1 Elite Fast TM

In the meantime, Pokemon Go's winter holiday event is underway until Dec. 31, and the legendary Pokemon Kyurem is back in five-star raids. You can catch up on everything else happening in the game right now in our December events roundup.