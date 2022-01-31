Pokemon Go has added some Pokemon Legends: Arceus content

Niantic

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is now available on Nintendo Switch, and Pokemon Go is celebrating its launch by introducing some content inspired by the new game.

First, Hisuian Voltorb is now appearing in the wild, making this your first chance to catch one in Pokemon Go. Unlike a normal Voltorb, the Hisuian variant is a grass/electric type and resembles the primitive wooden Poke Balls used to catch Pokemon in the Hisui region.

Hisuian Voltorb will continue appearing in the game during the remainder of the Power Plant event and throughout the upcoming Lunar New Year celebration. There is also a new Special Research story revolving around Hisuian Voltorb. However, you currently cannot evolve the Pokemon.

Niantic

In addition to Hisuian Voltorb, players can pick up a new outfit based on the Galaxy Team uniform the main character wears in Pokemon Legends. The outfit is available for free in Pokemon Go's Style Shop.

February is just around the corner, and it's shaping up to be another busy month for Pokemon Go. The mobile game is holding a variety of events next month, including a Hoppip Community Day and the Johto Tour. You can see everything that's happening over the next few weeks in our February events roundup.