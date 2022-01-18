Pokemon Go Power Plant event adds two new electric Pokemon

Niantic

Pokemon Go's Season of Heritage story continues with this week's Power Plant event. The brand-new event kicks off on Jan. 19 and features various electric-type Pokemon, including the debuting Helioptile and its evolved form, Heliolisk. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Power Plant event hours

The Power Plant event begins at 10 a.m. local time on Jan. 19 and runs until 10 a.m. local time on Feb. 1.

Featured Pokemon

As mentioned, the electric Pokemon Helioptile is making its Pokemon Go debut during the Power Plant event. You'll be able to find it in the wild and by completing Field Research tasks. To evolve it into Heliolisk, you'll need to have 50 Helioptile Candy and one Sun Stone.

A few other electric, steel and other types of Pokemon will also be appearing more frequently throughout the Power Plant event. You can see the list of featured Pokemon below:

Wild spawns

Magnemite

Grimer

Voltorb

Electrode

Jolteon

Electabuzz

Porygon

Trubbish

Helioptile

One-star raids

Pikachu

Beldum

Shinx

Blitzle

Klink

Three-star raids

From Jan. 15 to Jan. 24:

Scyther

Typhlosion

Mawile

Druddigon

From Jan. 24 to Feb. 1:

Dewgong

Piloswine

Monferno

Druddigon

Five-star raids

Shock Drive Genesect

Regice (from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1)

Field Research encounters

Magnemite

Alolan Grimer

Voltorb

Electrike

Joltik

Trubbish

Emolga

Helioptile

Team Go Rocket event

Team Go Rocket will also make its presence felt during the Power Plant event. Beginning Jan. 24, the villainous trainers will appear more frequently at PokeStops and in hot air balloons. Additional details about the Team Go Rocket takeover will be announced at a later date.

That's not all that's happening in Pokemon Go this week. The game is also holding its first Community Day Classic this Saturday, Jan. 22. You can catch up on everything else going on this month in our January events roundup.