Pokemon Go Lunar New Year event: Shiny Litleo, Hisuian Voltorb and event bonuses

Niantic

February is almost here, and Pokemon Go is kicking off the month with a Lunar New Year celebration. The event runs until Feb. 7 and features a handful of special bonuses and Pokemon spawns, including players' first chance to catch a shiny Litleo. Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Event hours

Pokemon Go's Lunar New Year event kicks off at 10 a.m. local time on Feb. 1 and runs until 8 p.m. local time on Feb. 7.

Featured Pokemon

As mentioned, players will have their first chance to encounter shiny Litleo during the Lunar New Year celebration. Hisuian Voltorb from Pokemon Legends: Arceus will continue appearing in the game, as well; you'll be able to encounter one in the wild throughout the event.

The following Pokemon will also be appearing in the wild and in raid battles more frequently:

Wild spawns

Paras

Meowth

Growlithe

Voltorb

Hisuian Voltorb

Electabuzz

Magikarp

Gyarados

Torchic

Combusken

Litleo

One-star raids

Magikarp

Shinx

Darumaka

Litleo

Espurr

Three-star raids

Charizard

Flareon

Shuckle

Delcatty

Absol

Druddigon

Five-star raids

Regirock

Field Research

Alolan Meowth

Galarian Meowth

Magikarp

Darumaka

Litleo

Espurr

Event bonuses

In addition to increased Pokemon spawns, a few in-game bonuses will be active throughout the Lunar New Year event. You'll earn twice the usual amount of Stardust when you open gifts from friends, and you'll be able to make one additional special trade per day. On top of that, you'll have an increased chance of obtaining Lucky Pokemon from trades and of becoming Lucky Friends with another player.

Pokemon Go has a lot of other events lined up for February, including a Hoppip Community Day and the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto. You can see everything else happening in the game next month in our February events roundup.