National Margarita Day Deals PSVR 2 Review Figure Out Your Heart Age Microsoft, Nvidia Ink Deal Limiting Bing's AI Chatbot Meta Quest's Hand-Tracking Update How to Deduct Work Expenses 7 Ways to Make Friends as an Adult
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Gaming

PlayStation's State of Play Livestream to Reveal Suicide Squad Gameplay: How to Watch

The DC antihero game will be among the 2023 third-party games shown, and we'll also get a look at some upcoming PlayStation VR2 games.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, King Shark and Harley Quinn look at something off-camera in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
We'll get 15 minutes of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in Thursday's State of Play livestream.
Warner Bros Games

PlayStation is giving us a fresh look at upcoming PS5 title Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Thursday, Feb. 23, as part of its State of Play livestream. In addition to "more than 15 minutes" of gameplay and details about the DC Comics game, it'll also preview other titles from third-party developers and five upcoming PlayStation VR2 games.

It's the first such livestream of 2023 for Sony's gaming platform.

When will the State of Play start?

It'll kick off Thursday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. PT, which converts to 4 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. GMT or 8 a.m. Friday AEST.

How to watch the State of Play

The event will be streaming from PlayStation's YouTube channel. We've also embedded the YouTube link above, so you can watch right here. 

What's the deal with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

The DC Comics antihero co-op action game is being developed by Batman: Arkham studio Rocksteady for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and is scheduled for release on May 26.

The game is set in the same universe as the beloved Arkham games and will likely play similarly. It sees the titular group of villains tasked with saving Metropolis from alien supervillain Brainiac and his brainwashed Justice League. So Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark will be forced to take on Superman, the Flash and company.

It'll also feature the late actor Kevin Conroy's final performance as Batman.

See also