Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Delayed to Spring 2023

Warner Bros. Games/Rocksteady Studios

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed to next spring, creative director Sefton Hill wrote in a tweet Wednesday, confirming a report from last month. The DC Comics antihero co-op action game, developed by Batman: Arkham Knight studio Rocksteady, was originally scheduled to launch sometime this year.

We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6Zak — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) March 23, 2022

"I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can," Hill wrote. "I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience."

