Galaxy S23 Ultra Review ChatGPT and Microsoft Bing 5 Things New Bing Can Do How to Try New Bing Ozempic vs. Obesity Best Super Bowl Ads Super Bowl: How to Watch Massive Listeria Recall
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Gaming

Zelda, Metroid and Pikmin 4: Every Trailer Shown at Nintendo Direct

Nintendo shows its biggest releases for the first half of 2023 in its Nintendo Direct livestream, and some of them are available now.

Sean Keane headshot
Daniel Van Boom headshot
Sean Keane
Daniel Van Boom
2 min read
Link stands on a stone platform in the sky, looking out over the cloud-covered land in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Wednesday's Nintendo Direct gave us another look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Nintendo

It looks like 2023 may be the biggest year for gaming in years, and Wednesday's Nintendo Direct made it just a bit bigger. The company announced its slate of releases for the first half of the year, highlighting The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ahead of its May 12 release, Pikmin 4 (which hits the Switch on July 21) and Metroid Prime Remastered. That last title, originally released on GameCube in 2002, was a nice surprise -- made even sweeter by the fact that you can download it on the eShop right now. 

Preorder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
See at Best Buy

The other big news from Wednesday's presentation was the addition of several Game Boy and Game Boy Advance classics to the Nintendo Switch Online service. Super Mario Land 2, Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX, Wario Land 3, Warioware Inc., and Mario Kart Super Circuit are some of the new games that are now available on the platform.

Scroll below for every trailer shown at Wednesday's Nintendo Direct. 

Pikmin 4

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Volume 3

Samba de Amigo: Party Central

Fashion Dreamer

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania 

Tron Identity 

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective 

Deca Police

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Splatoon 3 Expansion Pack

Disney Illusion Island

Fire Emblem Engage Expansion

Octopath Traveller 2 demo

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie 

We Love Katamri Reroll + Royal Reverie

Sea of Stars

Omega Strikers

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp

Kirby's Return to DreamLand Deluxe

Game Boy and Game Boy Advance classics hit Nintendo Online

Metroid Prime Remastered

Rain Code

Baiten Kaitos I&II

Fantasy Life: The Girls Who Steals Time

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Mario Party 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

See also