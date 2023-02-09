Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Zelda, Metroid and Pikmin 4: Every Trailer Shown at Nintendo Direct
Nintendo shows its biggest releases for the first half of 2023 in its Nintendo Direct livestream, and some of them are available now.
Sean knows far too much about Marvel, DC and Star Wars, and pours this knowledge into recaps and explainers on CNET. He also works on breaking news, with a passion for tech, video game and culture.
Expertise
Culture, Video Games, Breaking News
Daniel Van Boom
Senior Writer
Daniel Van Boom is an award-winning Senior Writer based in Sydney, Australia. Daniel Van Boom covers cryptocurrency, NFTs, culture and global issues. When not writing, Daniel Van Boom practices Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, reads as much as he can, and speaks about himself in the third person.
Wednesday's Nintendo Direct gave us another look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Nintendo
It looks like 2023
, and may be the biggest year for gaming in years Wednesday's Nintendo Direct made it just a bit bigger. The company announced its slate of releases for the first half of the year, ahead of its May 12 release, Pikmin 4 (which hits the Switch on July 21) and highlighting The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom . That last title, originally released on GameCube Metroid Prime Remastered , was a nice surprise -- made even sweeter by the fact that you can download it on the eShop right now. in 2002
The other big news from Wednesday's presentation was
to the the addition of several Game Boy and Game Boy Advance classics service. Super Mario Land 2, Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX, Wario Land 3, Warioware Inc., and Mario Kart Super Circuit are some of the new games that are now available on the platform. Nintendo Switch Online
Scroll below for every trailer shown at Wednesday's Nintendo Direct.
Pikmin 4
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Volume 3
Samba de Amigo: Party Central
Fashion Dreamer
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
Tron Identity
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
Deca Police
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
Splatoon 3 Expansion Pack
Disney Illusion Island
Fire Emblem Engage Expansion
Octopath Traveller 2 demo
Harmony: The Fall of Reverie
We Love Katamri Reroll + Royal Reverie
Sea of Stars
Omega Strikers
Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection
Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp
Kirby's Return to DreamLand Deluxe
Game Boy and Game Boy Advance classics hit Nintendo Online
Metroid Prime Remastered
Rain Code
Baiten Kaitos I&II
Fantasy Life: The Girls Who Steals Time
Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
Mario Party 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass
Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
