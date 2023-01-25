Tesla Earnings Doomsday Clock iOS 16.3 Features 2024 Polestar 2 'Poker Face' Review How to Transfer Your Netflix Profile Improve Your Gut Health Mental Health Exercises
Everything from Developer Direct: Redfall, Minecraft and More

All the games shown are also coming to Game Pass.

Kourtnee Jackson
Oscar Gonzalez
Five Xbox controllers, seen from above
Xbox and Bethesda Games hosted the Developer Direct showcase Wednesday, showing off the upcoming games coming to the Xbox Series X|S and PC. The short event featured Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsports, Hi-Fi Rush, Elder Scrolls Online and Redfall, and all the games will be available on Game Pass

What games were shown at the Developer Direct showcase?


Minecraft Legends

Mojan will release a new version of its popular Minecraft game focusing more on player-vs.-player combat. Minecraft Legends adds a new multiplayer mode to the game, with players teaming up to take down the piglin bases. The game launched on April 18. 

Forza Motorsport

The next game in the sim racing series will have more cars and new driving physics to offer a more realistic driving experience. Some new game footage was shown during the event, but no release date was announced. 

Hi-Fi Rush

A new, visually unique rhythm action game from Tango Gameworks made its debut at the show and will be available on Xbox and PC Game Pass sometime Wednesday. 

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

A new expansion is coming to The Elder Scrolls Online. Necrom comes out June 20 and will add a new class, the Arcanist, and take place in eastern Morrowind. Those wanting to catch up on the Elder Scrolls Online will be able to experience previously released expansions for a limited time.

Redfall

Arkane Studios' Redfall was again shown off during an Xbox event, with more of the game's combat and enemies explained. More importantly, the developer revealed the game's release date: May 2. 