Nintendo Switch Online adds five more Sega Genesis games

Nintendo

Five more classic Sega Genesis games have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Altered Beast, Toejam and Earl, Sword of Vermilion, Dynamite Headdy and Thunder Force 2 are now available via the Sega Genesis - Nintendo Switch Online app. That app is one of the perks of the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack plan, a premium tier of Nintendo's online service that also includes a library of Nintendo 64 games and Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise DLC.

5 additional #SEGAGenesis games are now available for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! Which will you play first?



- Altered Beast

- ToeJam & Earl

- Dynamite Headdy

- Sword of Vermilion

- Thunder Force II pic.twitter.com/MhtISzBN0M — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 17, 2021

This marks the first batch of Sega Genesis games to be added to the service since the Expansion Pack plan launched in late October. The initial batch consisted of 14 games, including Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Phantasy Star IV and Castlevania: Bloodlines. More Genesis games will be added in the future.

The Nintendo 64 library was also recently expanded. Nintendo added the classic RPG Paper Mario on Dec. 10, while the beloved platformer Banjo-Kazooie is coming to the service sometime next month. Other future additions will include The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, Pokemon Snap and F-Zero X.

An individual Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack subscription costs $50 per year, while a family plan costs $80. The latter covers up to eight Nintendo accounts across multiple systems. You can see the full list of perks and available games in our Nintendo Switch Online explainer.