Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC - How to access Happy Home Paradise

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' big 2.0 update is now live, and alongside the patch, Nintendo has released a paid DLC expansion for the game called Happy Home Paradise. Much like the Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer game for the Nintendo 3DS, this expansion is all about designing dream vacation homes and other facilities for various characters. Here's a rundown on the DLC's price and how to access it.

How to download Happy Home Paradise

The Happy Home Paradise DLC is not included in New Horizons' free 2.0 update; you'll need to download it separately from the Nintendo eShop. You can purchase the expansion outright from the New Horizons product page for $25. Note that you need to have the base Animal Crossing: New Horizons game in order to purchase the Happy Home Paradise DLC.

If you have a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack plan, you also have the option to download the Happy Home Paradise DLC for free. However, you'll lose access to the DLC if your subscription lapses. An individual Expansion Pack membership costs $50 per year, while an annual family plan membership, which covers up to eight accounts across multiple systems, costs $80. In addition to Happy Home Paradise, the Expansion Pack plan gives subscribers access to a library of classic Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games.

How to access Happy Home Paradise content

After you've downloaded an installed the Happy Home Paradise DLC, you'll receive a call from Tom Nook upon booting up New Horizons. Nook will then introduce you to Lottie, the leader of the Paradise Planning committee who you'll be working for as part of the DLC.

To work for Lottie and access the expansion, you'll need to speak to Orville in the airport and select I want to go to work from his list of options. From there, you'll take a short plane ride to the Paradise Planning headquarters, where you'll be able to take on jobs designing dream vacation homes for various clients. Each time you turn the game on, you'll need to first speak to Orville and select this option to access Happy Home Paradise.

After successfully completing a job, you'll earn Poki, a new type of currency exclusive to Happy Home Paradise. With Poki, you can purchase brand-new furniture and other items that aren't available in the base game and bring them back to your island.

New Horizons' free 2.0 introduced a wealth of new content to the game as well, including Brewster's cafe, gyroids, cooking and more. A new series of Animal Crossing Amiibo cards have also gone on sale at retailers.