Nintendo will tease games coming to Switch in its February 2023 Nintendo Direct on Wednesday, it said in a tweet Tuesday. The livestream will include "roughly 40 minutes of information" about titles launching in the first half of the year, a lineup that includes the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

When does the Nintendo Direct start?

The Nintendo Direct livestream starts at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, which is 10 p.m. GMT or 9 a.m. Thursday AEST.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct

The event will be streaming from Nintendo's YouTube channel. We've embedded the YouTube link above, so you can watch right here.

What games will Nintendo show during its Nintendo Direct?

The majority of Switch owners are eagerly awaiting The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to 2017's Breath of the Wild, which got a trailer during last September's Nintendo Direct. It's out on May 12, so we can expect details about that game's story and gameplay mechanics. The game briefly appeared on Nintendo's digital eShop for $70 on Tuesday, instead of the usual $60, but that figure has since been removed.

Pikmin 4 is scheduled for release in 2023, so Nintendo will likely give us a look at the colorful real-time strategy game and narrow down the release date.

Nintendo will probably announce a new release date for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, the remake collection featuring two Game Boy Advance turn-based strategy games. It was originally scheduled to come out last April, but was delayed due to the war in Ukraine.

It could reveal details of an expansion or update for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, since those games are expected to add compatibility with the Pokemon Home mobile app soon. That might be held for Pokemon Day, Feb. 27, since the company typically announces something big in a livestream celebrating the series' anniversary.

Immediate upcoming titles include Theatrhythm Final Bar Line on Feb. 16, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe and Octopath Traveler 2 on Feb. 24 and Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon on March 17.

We'll probably get hints about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's next batch of downloadable tracks, since wave 4 should be arriving soon, as well as updates about when Mario Party 3, Pokemon Stadium 1 and 2, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64 will be added to the N64 retro library in the Switch Online subscription service.

It's also possible the company will look at upcoming nongame projects: its first US Super Nintendo World theme park opens next week and the Super Mario Bros. movie hits theaters on April 7.

People anticipating Metroid Prime 4 probably shouldn't get their hopes up though -- it's been nearly six years since that game was announced and we have yet to see gameplay. At least we got Metroid Dread.

Could a Switch successor be revealed during the Nintendo Direct?

It's unlikely that Nintendo will take the focus away from Tears of the Kingdom and other upcoming games on Wednesday, but we'll probably see the company's next console soon. The Switch will be six years old in March, and the technical issues of games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have highlighted the hardware's advanced age (along with Sony and Microsoft's technically superior rivals, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X).

Now playing: Watch this: Nintendo Switch, 5 Years In: What Comes Next?

Between the standard model, the Lite and the OLED version, the Switch sold 122.55 million units overall as of the end of 2022, the company announced its latest earnings report on Tuesday, putting it ahead of the PS4 and making it the No. 3 bestselling console of all time. It's now behind only the Nintendo DS (at 154 million) and PS2 (155 million).

Despite hitting this milestone, Bloomberg noted Nintendo missed console sales targets toward the year's end. Company boss Shuntaro Furukawa didn't answer questions about its next console, it noted. Last year, VGC reported that Furukawa said that a smooth transition to the next generation of hardware is "a major focus" for the company -- we can expect to get a firmer sense of its plans this year.