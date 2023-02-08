Nintendo Adds Game Boy Games to the Switch at Last

After years of wondering when Nintendo would make its Game Boy games playable again, it's finally happened: Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance games are hitting Nintendo Switch Online today, bringing some serious classics to the mix. The news was announced during today's Nintendo Direct, where plenty of other games were introduced.

It's great news for anyone who has a Switch Online membership, and the games even have local multiplayer. But there's one catch: The Game Boy Advance games are only available for the step-up subscription members who have the extra-cost Expansion Pack. This brings the Expansion Pack's extra game platforms up a notch, with N64, Sega Genesis and Game Boy Advance games.

The Game Boy games Nintendo has at launch are:

Tetris

Super Mario Land 2

Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening DX

Gargoyle's Quest

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Metroid II

Wario Land 3

Kirby's Dream Land

The Game Boy Advance Games at launch are:

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

Warioware Inc.

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario Kart Super Circuit

Mario and Luigi Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

More games are coming, and a few were teased (including the Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons games, and Pokemon games). For now, though, there's already a lot to dig into today.